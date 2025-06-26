Hillsboro prepares to ham it up with Portland Amateur Radio Club field day this weekend Published 11:42 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Portland area “hams” will join thousands of amateur radio operators this weekend to watch them show off their emergency communications capabilities.

Discover the world of ham radio in a 24-hour event starting at 11 a.m. June 28 at 2355 N.W. Beach Road in Hillsboro as the Portland Amateur Radio Club showcases the latest in digital and satellite capabilities, voice communications and the historical use of Morse code.

Amateur Radio Week, sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, culminates in annual field days across the country. Ham operators nationwide will establish emergency radio stations in various locations, including shopping malls, parks, schools and backyards, utilizing emergency power supplies.

Amateur radio, commonly known as “ham radio,” plays a crucial role in emergency communications across America, especially during unexpected events like wildfires, tornadoes and winter storms. During hurricane season, it often becomes the sole method of communication available.

“We hope that people will come and see for themselves, this is not your grandfather’s radio anymore,” said Allen Pitts of ARRL. “The communications that ham radio people can quickly create have saved many lives when other systems failed or were overloaded. And besides that — it’s fun!”

For more information on the local event, visit w7lt.org.