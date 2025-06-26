Is PDX the best airport in America? The Washington Post thinks so. Published 10:19 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Portlanders are relishing in Portland International Airport’s glamorous makeover — built-in skylights, timber roofs, live trees, oak floors — and so are the folks at the Washington Post.

In a Thursday, June 26, article, the Washington Post named PDX as the best airport in the country.

“Walk into this airport terminal and gasp,” the review starts. “It’s practically a nature bath.”

Of the 50 ranked airports, the first-place PDX is celebrated for its ability to bring comfort, even with the lingering construction set to be wrapped up next year.

“This is an airport that has fun and wants you to do the same,” the article reads.

From video walls displaying real-life views of Mount Hood to live musicians to the taste of crispy Tillamook cheese curds, this is an airport that could have people wishing for a flight delay.

The Washington Post notes the specialty food offers, true to the city, including Blue Star Donuts and Loyal Legion Beer Hall, which, while on the pricier side, don’t have inflated airport costs tacked on.

“Your honey lavender treat from Blue Star Donuts or sour beer at Loyal Legion Beer Hall might just be regular-expensive instead of appalling,” the article reads.

Other notable features include a flyer favorite: The 22-seat microcinema showing works by local artists.

And not to forget, the accessibility to TriMet’s Red Line MAX light rail.

In the top 10 are Long Beach Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Seattle Paine Field International Airport, Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, Albuquerque International Sunport, Indianapolis International Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport and Detroit Metro Airport.

This list was curated using feedback from more than 2,300 readers and data collected on 450-plus U.S. locations that served at least 1,000 passengers last year.

PDX remodel

One couple told the Portland Tribune last year: “We always thought the Portland airport was the best in the country before they did all of this. You got to be proud of your area, right?”

The Bettendorf’s were right, at least according to the Washington Post.

PDX revealed its grand remodel to the public, a $2 billion project, on Aug. 14, 2024. Among the new features are the 9-acre all-wood ceiling, which has slates allowing for skylights and act as sound absorption, increased terminal capacity, a plethora of natural elements, local stores and eateries and a redesigned version of the cult favorite carpet.

Phase 2 of construction, which includes expanding post-security areas, adding permanent exit lanes, and more retail and dining options, began on Aug. 15, 2024, and is expected to be completed in early 2026, according to FlyPDX.