Law enforcement joins Special Olympics Oregon for 2025 Torch Run Published 1:50 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Gresham Police joined the 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run alongside Special Olympics Oregon Wednesday, June 25. (Courtesy photo: MCSO) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, left, joins the Special Olympics Oregon Torch Run. (Courtesy photo: MCSO) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Runners took part in a ceremonial outing to lead into a summer of competition for Special Olympics Oregon. (Courtesy photo: MCSO)

Law enforcement laced up their running shoes for a special outing alongside some amazing athletes.

The 2025 Portland Metro Law Enforcement Torch Run was held on Wednesday, June 25. The outing serves as the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics Oregon. Joining in were the Portland Police, Gresham Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Port of Portland Police, Portland Fire and Rescue and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Participants are honored as “Guardians of the Flame.” Law enforcement personnel run, sweat, smile and laugh alongside Special Olympics athletes as they collectively carry the “Flame of Hope.” The torch run has several iterations across the state. Each serves as an opening ceremony for major competitions that take place throughout the summer. That includes Special Olympics state, provincial, national, regional, and world games.

In Multnomah County, the ceremonial outing consisted of a 3K walk and a 5K run along the Columbia River.

Special attendees at the ceremonial outing included Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, DA Nathan Vasquez, Portland Assistant Chief Chuck Lovell, and Gresham Chief Travis Gullberg.

Special Olympics Oregon athletes participate in 14 sports. The mission is for children, youth and adults living with intellectual disabilities to have the opportunity for physical fitness and the joy that comes with athletics.

The organization serves more than 5,000 people. Learn more at soor.org