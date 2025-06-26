Man found dead on Hayden Island Published 3:38 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the death of a man found on Hayden Island on Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a dead person on the west end of Hayden Island in Portland. Hayden Island sits between the main channel of the Columbia River and the boat and water sport intensive North Portland Harbor, close to Vancouver.

Upon arrival, officers found a dead man.

PPB’s Homicide Unit has responded to the scene to start an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0781 or Detective Matt Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0859 and reference case number 25-169344.

This is a developing story and will be updated.