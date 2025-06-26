New mural beautifies First Baptist Church of Portland Published 12:46 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Julia Hunkler works on a mural at First Baptist Church of Portland in downtown. (Submitted by Jason Chastain)

Julia Hunkler shows the design of the new mural at First Baptist Church of Portland in downtown. (Submitted by Jason Chastain)

Those exploring the area near Southwest Salmon Street, between 12th and 13th avenues, might notice a new piece of beauty.

First Baptist Church of Portland is showcasing a mural featuring a lantern, florals and foliage, a butterfly and two large birds.

“Portland loves art — and we love Portland,” Executive Pastor Sam Raj said in an email. “We see this mural as a bold statement of hope for our community.”

Completed on June 19, Raj said this project emerged in early 2024 as a way to beautify the church’s historic downtown location while addressing growing safety concerns.

“We believed a mural art could transform the space, offering beauty where there had been blight and signaling that this is a place that is cared for, loved, and active,” Raj said in an email.

Local muralist Julia Hunkler began painting in early June and finished one day earlier than the scheduled completion date.

Planning and coordination started last fall. A partial grant from the city of Portland and support from the Portland Street Art Alliance allowed them to commission Hunkler.

“We believe art like this can connect people, inspire beauty, and even contribute to public safety,” Raj said in an email. “This mural is part of our long-term vision to make this corner of downtown Portland a vibrant, welcoming, and hope-filled place for all.”

First Baptist Church of Portland is located at 909 S.W. 11th Ave.