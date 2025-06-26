Portland graffiti suspect linked to homemade gun lab, 3D-printed firearms Published 1:44 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

A reported prolific graffiti artist who goes by “BIER” faces gun charges after the Portland Police Bureau reportedly found a gun manufacturing workshop at his Portland residence.

Jacob Abel Ramos, 45, was convicted on Wednesday, June 25, for five counts of unlawfully manufacturing, importing or transferring a firearm; six counts of attempted manufacturing, importing or transferring a firearm; 10 counts of felon in possession of a firearm; and unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Police started investigating Ramos in 2022. A search warrant at his residence in April 2023, as part of the graffiti investigation, revealed 10 firearms, of which five were believed to be homemade, according to a news release.

One of the five firearms was reported as “largely 3D printed,” and another was determined to be a homemade short-barreled AR-15 style rifle, police said.

According to court records, during the search of Ramos’ home, police reportedly found more than 60 cans of partially used spray paint, a “vast collection” of gun-related materials and firearms, 500 rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar and ballistic panel vest, 3D printed suppressors and many firearms.

Other evidence relating to the still-open graffiti allegations was also seized as part of this search warrant.