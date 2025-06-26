Troutdale names Mike Weston next city manager Published 4:58 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Troutdale City Council unanimously selected its next city manager pending contract negotiations.

Mike Weston was chosen Thursday, June 26, to step into the soon-to-be vacant position. He fills a void left by the retirement of manager Ray Young.

“The mayor and city council, together with citizens, city staff and regional professionals, interviewed several well-qualified candidates for the position,” said Troutdale Mayor David Ripma. “I am pleased to announce the selection of Mike Weston.”

Weston comes to East Multnomah County after serving as city manager for King City. Previously he was director of business development and operations, and interim executive director for the Port of Astoria; county planner for Clatsop County; and economic development coordinator for Lane County. He is the CEO and co-founder of Frog Consulting LLC.

Weston holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Oregon and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Planning, Public Policy, and Management. He served in the United States Navy.

“I am thrilled to accept the position of city manager for the city of Troutdale,” Weston said. “The city has such an exciting future and a vibrant culture, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Guiding the city

He has big shoes to fill. Young served in the role since 2017. Before that he spent nearly 14 years as an administrator and outreach pastor at East Hill Church, and was a partner with Gevurtz Menashe for more than a decade.

Weston was selected among fellow finalists Heidi Bell, Aaron Palmquist, and Eric Underwood.

The city manager directs the day to day administration of the city through department directors (Public Works, Community Development, Finance and City Recorder). The manager also works with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Gresham Fire Department — both of which have looming contract negotiations to figure out the future of public safety in Troutdale.

“I truly hope that together we can continue to build on Troutdale’s strengths and shared vision to shape a bright and thriving future,” Weston said.