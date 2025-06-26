Upcoming Lake Oswego musical celebrates Elvis Presley’s classic songs, Shakespeare Published 3:15 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Elvis and Shakespeare may not seem like an obvious fit.

But when blended within the Lakewood Theatre Company’s upcoming musical production “All Shook Up,” the pieces click into place.

“It’s a giant celebration of Elvis Presley’s music put into a fun, twist-filled story,” director Thomas Graff said.

The theater company will put on showings of “All Shook Up” from July 11 to Aug. 17 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts.

The play is inspired by Shakespeare’s comedies, especially “Twelfth Night,” and features some of Presley’s classic songs including “Jailhouse Rock” and “Heartbreak Hotel.” The plot is a feel-good story, Graff said, and involves a group of men and women in a dreary town whose lives brighten and fall in love following the arrival of a guitar player with a motorcycle named Chad.

Graff said the play will be equally appealing to kids, teenagers and adults nostalgic for 1950s-era music.

“It is filled with great dance numbers, multiple relationships budding, great songs and great choreography,” Graff said. “It’s not an ‘important’ musical; it’s not a historical musical. It’s a musical you go to and you should walk out and say ‘I want more’ because it’s so filled with joy.”

For more information on the play, visit https://lakewood-center.org/.