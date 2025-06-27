12 year olds arrested following stolen vehicle joyride in Gresham Published 12:40 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

A pair of 12 year old kids were taken into custody in the early morning hours after a vehicle was spotted by a Gresham Police officer driving erratically.

At 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, June 17, an officer attempted to stop a brown 2016 Kia Soul at Northeast 181st and Glisan. The young driver eluded eastbound and officers chose not to pursue. A short time later the car was found abandoned in the middle of the street near Northeast 194th and Irving. It was still running, with a broken steering column, screwdriver on the floor, and USB cable in the ignition.

Later a nearby resident reported hearing two people “shooshing” each other while trying to hide on a church property near 192nd and Hoyt. Gresham and Portland Police officers, along with a police dog unit, established a perimeter. They found the two 12-year-old suspects and took them into custody without incident.

Those suspects were released to their parents. The case will be referred to the juvenile division of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

The car had yet to be reported stolen. Officers are attempting to locate the owner. It is not registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles.