An evening of passion, no regrets: Portland Opera presents summer performance at Hillsboro’s Walters Cultural Arts Center Published 5:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Pack a picnic and settle in for a summer serenade on the lawn of downtown Hillsboro’s venue for all things art next month.

From 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 27, the Portland Opera presents “Puccini to Porter: An Evening of Passion (with No Regrets in the Morning)” at the Walters Cultural Arts Center at 527 E. Main St.

A performance by Opera a la Cart, the local company’s mobile music truck that brings live opera to community spaces across the region, the free hourlong concert plans to take place under the golden light of a summer evening.

The setlist spans timeless opera and musical theater classics — including everything from Giacomo Puccini’s soaring arias to Cole Porter’s smooth sophistication.

Founded in 1964, the Portland Opera strives to enrich the cultural landscape of the Pacific Northwest through live performances that inspire and connect audiences.

No tickets are required. In the event of extreme heat, the performance will be moved indoors.

For details, visit hillsboro-oregon.gov.