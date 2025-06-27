Deputies seize two illegal firearms in East County cases Published 1:02 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a pair of illegal firearms during two incidents in East Multnomah County.

On Wednesday morning, June 25, a deputy noticed a car near Northeast 142nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street was missing a front and rear license plate. Upon stopping the driver, the deputy learned the car had been stolen.

During a search of the vehicle, a loaded 9mm Glock handgun with more than 60 rounds of ammunition was found. The serial number had been filed off, making it illegal. The MCSO will test the gun to see if it is linked to any crimes.

The driver was arrested and faces charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm.

On Thursday morning, June 26, another deputy spotted a SUV without license plates near Northeast 242nd Drive and Southeast Stark Street. After stopping and approaching the driver, the deputy said he spotted a scale and drug paraphernalia in plain sight. In addition to drugs, the driver also had a rifle with loaded magazine.