UPDATE: Police charge 68-year-old with murder following death on Hayden Island Published 8:30 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Portland police have arrested Timothy L. Hudson on murder and assault charges after a man was found dead on Hayden Island on Thursday, June 26.

Police responded to reports of a body found on the west end of Hayden Island in Portland at around 11:30 a.m., Thursday. Hayden Island sits between the main channel of the Columbia River and the North Portland Harbor, close to Vancouver, Washington.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, have not yet been released.

Hudson, 68, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. He is currently lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov, (503) 823-0781 or Detective Matt Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov, (503) 823-0859 and reference case No. 25-169344.

This is a developing story and will be updated.