ON THE REFUGE: Myriad activities on tap in July at the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge Published 4:30 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Opportunities abound to get outside and enjoy the Sherwood facility

Pam Farris, Friends of Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge

Take a walk on the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, and you’ll find it’s a quiet time for songbirds.

They have completed their breeding and raising babies. Many of the birds are still around so you may hear them singing if you come early. Wilson’s snipes and spotted sandpipers are hatching. Great blue herons and great egrets may be seen foraging on fish and frogs in drying wetlands.

Most wetlands are dry now to grow the next crop of natural waterfowl food. However, birds aren’t the only wildlife you will see. Visitors have reported seeing minks, coyotes, black-tailed deer, rough-skinned newts and garter snakes.

Puddle Stompers: 10 a.m. to noon July 9

Join us to learn about slugs. Activities include storytime, nature crafts and a short walk on our trail.

Puddle Stompers programs are designed for kids 2 to 5 years old. Children’s rain coats and boots are available to borrow. This popular kids’ activity is free.

Registration is required at fws.gov/refuge/tualatin-river/events. Please email us at tualatinriver@fws.gov or call us at 503-625-5944 with any questions.

Second Saturday Work Party: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 12

Join the Friends of Tualatin River NWR for the return of our Second Saturday Work Party.

This event will be outside in an uncovered area exposed to the elements. Work will require bending, stooping and traveling across uneven surfaces.

This event will be canceled in the event of hazardous weather or travel conditions. All training, tools, first-aid supplies and light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, email bethany_lewellyn@fws.gov.

Robinhood Festival Parade: 10 a.m. July 19

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Be at the Langer’s Entertainment Center parking lot by 9:30 a.m.

Join the Friends of the Refuge for a walk through Sherwood as we joyfully connect with the wonder of the refuge and promote our upcoming Beer and Music Festival.

Find more details and to register for the parade on the Friends’ website friendsoftualatinrefuge.org

Summer Exploration Days: 9 a.m. to noon July 26-27 and Aug. 23

Join us for scopes, specimens, scavenger hunts and more! Volunteers will be hosting interpretive tables throughout the refuge for visitors to learn more about the natural world.

More information can be found on the Friends website at friendsoftualatinrefuge.org.

Birds and Brews: 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 1; noon to 9 p.m. Aug. 2

Set for Langer’s Entertainment Center, 21650 S.W. Langer Farms Parkway, this free event combines local beers and cider, local musicians and local art vendors for a great afternoon and evening. All ages are welcome and pets are allowed. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, see friendsoftualatinrefuge.org.

Pam Farris is longtime member of Friends of the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge