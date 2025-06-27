‘Operation Dry Water’ boating safety effort set for July 4-6 Published 5:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Public safety agencies will be looking for impaired votes on the Willamette River and other popular waterways

Over three days in early July, a triumvirate of public safety agencies will participate in “Operation Dry Water” as part of a nationally coordinated effort to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities related to boating under the influence of intoxicants.

The Oregon Marine Board, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police will be out in force July 4-6 scanning the Willamette River and other popular boating spots for impaired individuals operating boats.

“Boating under the influence of intoxicants means prescription drugs, alcohol, inhalants, marijuana or any other substance that impairs a person’s ability to operate a boat safely,” a release from the agencies said. “The effects of drugs and alcohol are amplified on the water, due to the combined impacts of environmental stressors like sun glare, wind, wave motion and other factors. Alcohol also dehydrates the body, making sudden immersion into cold water an even greater risk of drowning.”

Those who are caught operating a boat while impaired can face serious penalties. A boating under the influence of intoxicants conviction can yield jail time, a maximum $6,250 fine and suspension of boating privileges.

The methods marine officers can use to determine if someone is boating impaired mimic those used for drivers who have had too much to drink, including field sobriety tests and blood and urine tests at a medical facility.

“Recreational boating is a relatively safe activity when boating sober, wearing life jackets and staying aware of the surroundings,” Brian Paulsen, boating safety program manager for the Oregon Marine Board, said. “So far this year, the common denominators for boating fatalities are not wearing a life jacket and hazardous water.”

The agencies are asking that anyone in the public who witnesses an impaired boater or someone operating a boat in a way that threatens others’ safety, call 911 to report it.

For more information about Operation Dry Water, visit operationdrywater.org.