Passion for pie: ‘Waitress’ opens at Tigard’s Broadway Rose Published 12:13 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Tigard’s Broadway Rose Theatre Co. opens its summer season with the Broadway hit musical “Waitress,” a production celebrating the power of friends, dreams, courage — and of course — pie.

The show, directed by Lyn Cramer, opens Friday, June 27, with performances running select days through July 20 at the Deb Fennell Auditorium, 9000 S.W. Durham Road.

“With music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles, this pop musical tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage,” according to a press release from the professional musical theater company. “When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself.”

Along the way, and with support from fellow waitresses, Jenna (played by Leah Yorkston) experiences an unexpected romance as she finds the courage to pursue a long-abandoned dream.

Sharon Maroney, Broadway Rose Theatre Co. artistic director, said she is thrilled to bring “Waitress” to the Portland area.

“One of the best things about running a theater is that you get to produce shows that you know will transport your audiences,” Maroney said in a statement. “This is one of those shows.”

Choreography for the production is by Jeremy Duvall with musical direction by Billy Thompson.

In addition to Yorkston, Chloe Evans plays Becky, and Sydney Deputy is Dawn.

Other performers include Benjamin Tissell as Dr. Pomatter, Mitchell Bray as Earl, Alec J. Connolly as Cal, and Andy Baldwin as Ogie.

Also featured will be Dan Murphy, Broadway Rose managing director, as Joe, Tasha Danner (Francine), Tiara Hendrix-Primus (Nurse Norma) and Zoe Seligman (Lulu). The ensemble includes Logan Bailey, Ali Bell, Kelsey Meleana Hoeffel, Noah Kino, Dylan Anthony Macabitas and Gage Martinez.

Tickets are available at broadwayrose.org.