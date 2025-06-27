Where to celebrate Fourth of July in Portland? Published 10:41 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution wave to the crowd during the Lake Oswego 4th of July Parade. (Jonathan House / Portland Tribune)

Look no further for ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Portland.

As people prepare for neighborhood cookouts, plot their best red, white, and blue outfits, and stock up on an array of fireworks, here are some places in Portland to celebrate the holiday.

🎺Waterfront Blues Festival

Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 S.W. Naito Pkwy.

When: July 4-5; Music is all day, and fireworks start around 10 p.m.

What: Founded in 1988, this two-day blues fest has welcomed thousands of artists and raised about $10 million for local organizations. The 2025 event features headliners such as Alen Stone, The Motet, The Main Squeeze, Fireworks, Low Cut Connie, and The Record Company. The night ends with a fireworks display. Tickets are required to attend the festival, though the fireworks can be seen around the city.

There are several locations to see the fireworks with no tickets required:

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Sellwood Park at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Miller Street

Hawthorne Bridge, Tillikum Crossing or the Morrison Bridge

The International Rose Test Garden at Southwest Kingston Avenue

Eastbank Esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street

Various locations around downtown

Visit waterfrontbluesfest.com for more.

🍻Rooftop Fireworks and Music at Metropolitan Tavern

Where: Metropolitan Tavern, 1021 N.E. Grand Ave.

When: July 4 from 6:30-11 p.m.

What: Metropolitan Tavern is hosting a night filled with live music, games and barbecue and a view of fireworks from the Hotel Eastlund rooftop. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best red, white and blue. Tickets are available online.

The BBQ plate and buffet menu include:

Brisket

Smoked Serrano Cheese Beef Sausage

Pulled Pork

Coleslaw

Potato Salad

Cornbread

Ranchero Beans

Pickles

Visit mettavern.com for more.

🎇 Eastmoreland Fourth of July Parade

Where: Duniway Elementary School, 7700 S.E. Reed College Place

When: July 4 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: In its 31st year, the annual Fourth of July Parade starts in front of Duniway Elementary School. All are welcome to walk in the parade, and kids of all ages are encouraged to decorate their bikes. There will be music, art, antique cars and more. Free water and port a potties will be available. More than 1,000 people are expected to walk, pedal and drive vintage cars in the parade.

Visit eastmorelandpdx.org for more.

🎉Oaks Park Fourth of July Spectacular

Where: Oaks Parks Amusement Park, 7805 S.E. Oaks Park Way

When: July 4 from noon to midnight. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

What: Admission includes all-day access to all of the rides, free first-come, first-serve picnic grounds and viewing of the fireworks display. Everyone ages 3 and older must have a ticket to enter the park including non-riders. Kids 2 and under are free. Tickets are expected to sell out. For kids ages 3-9 years old, admission also includes a souvenir American flag and two scrip, each valid for one game, cotton candy or ice cream treat.

Visit oaksamusementpark.centeredgeonline.com for more.