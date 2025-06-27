Where to celebrate Fourth of July in Portland?
Published 10:41 am Friday, June 27, 2025
Look no further for ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Portland.
As people prepare for neighborhood cookouts, plot their best red, white, and blue outfits, and stock up on an array of fireworks, here are some places in Portland to celebrate the holiday.
🎺Waterfront Blues Festival
Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 S.W. Naito Pkwy.
When: July 4-5; Music is all day, and fireworks start around 10 p.m.
What: Founded in 1988, this two-day blues fest has welcomed thousands of artists and raised about $10 million for local organizations. The 2025 event features headliners such as Alen Stone, The Motet, The Main Squeeze, Fireworks, Low Cut Connie, and The Record Company. The night ends with a fireworks display. Tickets are required to attend the festival, though the fireworks can be seen around the city.
There are several locations to see the fireworks with no tickets required:
- Tom McCall Waterfront Park
- Sellwood Park at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Miller Street
- Hawthorne Bridge, Tillikum Crossing or the Morrison Bridge
- The International Rose Test Garden at Southwest Kingston Avenue
- Eastbank Esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street
- Various locations around downtown
Visit waterfrontbluesfest.com for more.
🍻Rooftop Fireworks and Music at Metropolitan Tavern
Where: Metropolitan Tavern, 1021 N.E. Grand Ave.
When: July 4 from 6:30-11 p.m.
What: Metropolitan Tavern is hosting a night filled with live music, games and barbecue and a view of fireworks from the Hotel Eastlund rooftop. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best red, white and blue. Tickets are available online.
The BBQ plate and buffet menu include:
- Brisket
- Smoked Serrano Cheese Beef Sausage
- Pulled Pork
- Coleslaw
- Potato Salad
- Cornbread
- Ranchero Beans
- Pickles
Visit mettavern.com for more.
🎇 Eastmoreland Fourth of July Parade
Where: Duniway Elementary School, 7700 S.E. Reed College Place
When: July 4 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
What: In its 31st year, the annual Fourth of July Parade starts in front of Duniway Elementary School. All are welcome to walk in the parade, and kids of all ages are encouraged to decorate their bikes. There will be music, art, antique cars and more. Free water and port a potties will be available. More than 1,000 people are expected to walk, pedal and drive vintage cars in the parade.
Visit eastmorelandpdx.org for more.
🎉Oaks Park Fourth of July Spectacular
Where: Oaks Parks Amusement Park, 7805 S.E. Oaks Park Way
When: July 4 from noon to midnight. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
What: Admission includes all-day access to all of the rides, free first-come, first-serve picnic grounds and viewing of the fireworks display. Everyone ages 3 and older must have a ticket to enter the park including non-riders. Kids 2 and under are free. Tickets are expected to sell out. For kids ages 3-9 years old, admission also includes a souvenir American flag and two scrip, each valid for one game, cotton candy or ice cream treat.
Visit oaksamusementpark.centeredgeonline.com for more.