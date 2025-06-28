Lake Oswego residents can drop off bulky items at upcoming event

Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

By Corey Buchanan

Lake Oswego residents can drop off large items like mattresses at the event. (Staff file photo)

Lake Oswego residents with disposable items too large to place in their curbside bin are in luck.

The city of Lake Oswego and Republic Services are hosting a bulky waste drop-off event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 12 at the Republic Services location at 10295 SW Ridder Road in Wilsonville.

Some items residents can drop off for free include: dishwashers, stoves, dryers, water heaters, furniture, mattresses, scrap metal and clean, untreated wood.

Items that aren’t accepted include: freon, construction debris of any type, propane bottles or canisters, paint, batteries, solvents, thinners, household garbage, car tires and yard debris.

Only Lake Oswego residents are allowed to participate.

 

 

