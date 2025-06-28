Slideshow: 2025 Les Schwab Bowl
Published 9:47 am Saturday, June 28, 2025
1/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
2/48
Swipe or click to see more
3/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
4/48
Swipe or click to see more
5/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
6/48
Swipe or click to see more
7/48
Swipe or click to see more
Pastry chef Vitaliya Popovych stands behind the counter at the bakery's Northwest Portland bakery.
8/48
Swipe or click to see more
9/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
10/48
Swipe or click to see more
11/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
12/48
Swipe or click to see more
13/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
14/48
Swipe or click to see more
15/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
16/48
Swipe or click to see more
17/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
18/48
Swipe or click to see more
19/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
20/48
Swipe or click to see more
21/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
22/48
Swipe or click to see more
23/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
24/48
Swipe or click to see more
25/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
26/48
Swipe or click to see more
27/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
28/48
Swipe or click to see more
29/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
30/48
Swipe or click to see more
31/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
32/48
Swipe or click to see more
33/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
34/48
Swipe or click to see more
35/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
36/48
Swipe or click to see more
37/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
38/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
39/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
40/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
41/48
Swipe or click to see more
42/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
43/48
Swipe or click to see more
44/48
Swipe or click to see more
45/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
46/48
Swipe or click to see more
47/48
Swipe or click to see more
Players compete in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 27. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
48/48
Swipe or click to see more
Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from Team Columbia’s win over Team Willamette in the 2025 Les Schwab Bowl at Lewis & Clark College on Friday, June 28.
To see even more images from this event, click here.