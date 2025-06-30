2025 Music Mondays returns to Gresham on July 7 Published 5:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

The most popular outdoor concert series in Gresham is almost back, with an exciting slate of toe-tapping tunes planned throughout the summer months.

The 2025 Music Mondays stages a wide assortment of musical acts in July and August, courtesy of the Center for the Arts Foundation. The 15th annual concert series takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Gresham Arts Plaza, located at 401 N.E. Second St. Hundreds of people attend the family-friendly shows.

Each free concert has an opener and a headliner. There will be beer and wine courtesy The Hoppy Brewer; fresh churros and other treats from Tany’s Bakery; hot dogs, tacos, ice cream and shaved ice. East Hill Church and USWC Taekwondo will have activities for kids throughout the park.

2025 Music Mondays lineup

July 7: NBNA (NOLA Brass); 45 Away (Classic Rock)

July 14: MHCC Kane St Combo (Jazz); The Bylines (Jazz)

July 21: Zyanna (R&B); Michelle Lambert (Rock)

July 28: Walter Willy’s El Cubano De Mexico (Latin); Dina y los Rumberos (Latin)

Aug. 4: Eldon T. Jones (Smooth jazz); Sonny Hess (Blues)

Aug. 11: Trent Beaver (Americana); NW Playboys (Country)

Aug. 18: Christopher Kern (Steel Pan); Coloso (Reggae)

Aug. 25: JT Wise (Rock); Johnny Wheels (Blues)

The concerts are supported by sponsors including the city of Gresham, KMO Real Estate, TriMet, Clackamas County Bank, Gresham Ford, McDonald Wetle, Miller & Main, USWC Taekwondo, SDF Collective, and The Outlook.