Forest Grove man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash Published 9:16 am Monday, June 30, 2025

A single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 62-year-old Forest Grove man over the weekend.

Forest Grove police responded to reports of a vehicle crashing and rolling over around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, June 28, near the intersection of Southwest Fern Hill Road and Southwest Geiger Road.

Officers found Brian Blount ejected from the wreckage with critical injuries. Despite attempts from responders to render aid, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

Southwest Fern Hill Road remained closed for several hours while the crash was investigated by Forest Grove Police and the Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team, authorities noted.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Forest Grove Police Department at 503-629-0111.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro and Sherwood police departments, Oregon State Police, Cornelius and Forest Grove fire departments, American Medical Response, Washington County Land Use and Transportation and the county medical examiner’s office.