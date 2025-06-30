Gresham shines light on mental health with first-ever fair Published 1:23 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Mental health afflictions are too often suffered in silence.

It’s different when you see someone with a broken arm, sporting a cast. You ask how they are doing and offer a helping hand or a sympathetic ear.

But with depression, or anxiety, or any of the countless other mental health problems people face, the pain is internalized and isolating.

“Mental health is often underappreciated within the health community. It’s not talked about enough,” said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall. “We want to demystify all this and help people.”

Gresham hosted its first-ever Mental Health Fair on Monday, June 30, as a way to promote healthy living and mental wellbeing for everyone across the city.

The debut event ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gresham Fire Station 71, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway. There were local mental health resources, fun activities for all ages, face painting, demonstrations from firefighters and police officers, and free food.

“There are resources in the community to help people,” Mayor Stovall said.

The Mental Health Fair marked the end of June’s Men’s Mental Health Month. The plan is to make it an annual outing in Gresham.

“We want to continue having these conversations and showcasing all the service providers that are out there,” Stovall said.