Yoga in the Park has folks stretching, finding peace across Gresham Published 10:49 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Flow yoga is made up of traditional movements with a unique flair from the instructor. There are continuous movements synchronized with breath and mindfulness.

It is about relaxing muscles, easing joint tension, improving balance and strength, and reducing stress. And thanks to a new partnership, the yoga is taking place for free in public parks across Gresham.

Yoga in the Park offers free, family-friendly weekly outings that have folks stretching and connecting with nature. The new summer outings are thanks to a partnership between the city of Gresham and Rising Tide Wellness, a local business that brings the expertise and trained yoga teachers.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own mat (some will be available to borrow on site). They should also bring a towel, water, and wear comfortable clothing.

2025 Yoga in the Park

July 9: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Vance Park

July 18: 5-6 p.m. at Red Sunset Park

July 23: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Main City Park

July 29: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Vance Park

Aug. 8: 5-6 p.m. at Pat Pfeifer Park

Aug. 15: 5-6 p.m. at TBA

Aug. 20: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Red Sunset Park

Aug. 26: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Main City Park

Sept. 3: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Vance Park

Rising Tide Wellness, 223 E. Powell Boulevard, offers therapeutic yoga, health coaching, reiki, group yoga, kids yoga, aerial trapeze yoga, retreats and more. Learn more or sign up for a class online at risingtidewellness.org