Are fireworks permitted on Fourth of July in Lake Oswego? Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The city of Lake Oswego does not ban fireworks, but it does discourage their use.

As local residents prepare for their Fourth of July festivities, the city wants the community to know how to properly use fireworks, if they choose to do so.

Matt Amos, the Lake Oswego fire marshal, said that the weather isn’t quite as concerningly dry and hot compared to previous years. However, he said that people using fireworks should leave them in water after use before placing them in the trash, while also keeping them away from combustible vegetation and structures. The Lake Oswego Fire Department will hand out water buckets and safety information at the city’s July 4 parade.

Amos also said that community members should only use legal fireworks. Other tips pointed out on the city website include:

Don’t reuse a “dud.”

Don’t allow kids to use them and keep lighters and matches away from them.

Keep pets indoors.

Fireworks can’t be used in city or state parks.

“Fireworks raise many concerns for the safety and wellbeing of senior citizens, military veterans, animals, and community members at large. Fireworks – legal and illegal – cause millions of dollars in fire and property damage per year. Along with property damage, fireworks can cause serious burns and injuries. The safest way to avoid fireworks related fires, injuries, and property damage is not to use fireworks,” the city website reads.

For more information, visit https://www.ci.oswego.or.us/fire/fireworks-lake-oswego.