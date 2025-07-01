Forest Grove’s Adventures Without Limits secures state grant for accessible paddlesports programming Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Forest Grove’s nonprofit known for guiding rafting trips through rapids and helping first-time paddlers launch into local lakes is charting a new course for outdoor access with the help of a state grant.

Adventures Without Limits will receive $77,500 in Waterway Access Grant funds from the Oregon State Marine Board, the agency announced. The money will support excursions using adaptive equipment for individuals with physical limitations and youth in underserved communities across Oregon.

The funding was one of 20 Cycle One grants approved during the Marine Board’s June 26 meeting in Roseburg as part of the 2025-27 boating facility and outreach grant program.

Fueled by $200,000 in matching funds from the nonprofit for a total cost just over $278,000, the project sets sights on boosting accessibility for watersports with at least 100 programs — connecting a minimum of 1,800 paddlers from underserved communities to nonmotorized boating education through single and multi-day events spanning whitewater rafting, kayaking, canoeing and standup paddleboard trips.

Increasing program capacity will involve hiring new staff, with plans to also expand collaboration with new community partners and provide river rescue and safety training.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a place in the outdoors, Adventures Without Limits works to remove barriers that often stand in the way of experiencing Oregon’s rivers, forests and trails. The organization offers transportation, gear, skills training and a supportive environment for people with mental and physical disabilities to build confidence and embrace the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Cycle One represents the largest portion of the state’s grant opportunities for the 2025-27 biennium, distributing 60% of available funds to kickstart larger or more complex projects early. In all, the board is investing $2.1 million to support more than $6.2 million in improvements benefiting boaters across Oregon.

For more information on the grant program and a full list of funded projects, visit oregon.gov/osmb.