Gresham Area League for the Arts exhibit showcases play and imagination Published 7:59 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The Gresham Area League for the Arts "Play & Imagination Art Show and Sale" is on display at City Council Chambers. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The Play & Imagination Art Show and Sale features many local artists. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

The latest Gresham Area League for the Arts exhibit is all about celebrating childhood games, abstract explorations of form and color, spontaneity, chance, and improvisation.

Play & Imagination Art Show and Sale is on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Gresham City Council Chambers, 1331 N.W. Eastman Parkway. The showcase is free to visit, and will remain in place through Aug. 1.

The GALA show features artists:

Sheila DeLaquil, Loree Harrell, Nancy Ekberg, Bobbi Sullivan, Islande Mcdermet, Kate Ampersand, Janet Sears, Zoe Stanek, Michael McKeel, Emily Dunay, Paula Nees, Polly Curtis, Eileen Holzman, Jessica Quarles, Robert Stone, Gail Johnson, Zeecee Robson, Cindy Lenig Cossu, Frances Bozarth, and Daryl Annette Swan.

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, there will be an Art Talk featuring some of those artists. That event will have light refreshments.

GALA is dedicated to fostering a vibrant collaborative art community by promoting exhibits, events, educational opportunities and culturally rich artistic diversity. Learn more online at galaarts.org