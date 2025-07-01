Troutdale will charge out-of-towners to park at Glenn Otto Park Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Out-of-towners visiting Troutdale for an afternoon along the Sandy River will soon have to open up their wallets to access a key parking lot.

Beginning Thursday, July 10, paid parking will go live at Glenn Otto Park for non-Troutdale residents. The cost is $2 an hour, up to $10 a day. Payments will be made online or through a mobile app. Revenue will be allocated to the Troutdale Parks Division, earmarked for maintenance, operations, and safety efforts.

Payment will be required during all operating hours: Summer (April through September) 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Winter (October through March) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who has to pay?

Troutdale residents will be exempt from the fee. They must fill out and submit a residential parking fee exemption form by email to PWinfo@troutdaleoregon.gov. It can also be printed and dropped off at the Troutdale Public Works building, located at 342 S.W. Fourth St., or City Hall, situated at 219 E. Historic Columbia River Highway.

The form can be found online at troutdaleoregon.gov/media/30851

The resident pass will remain valid until April 2026. Afterward, folks will have to re-register.

All others must pay the fee. Vehicles sporting an Americans with Disabilities Act placard are not exempt from payment.

How to pay

Visitors to Glenn Otto can use the Passport Parking App, available for free download for iOS and Android phones. They can also pay online at passportparking.com. Troutdale plans to install a cashless kiosk at the park soon, which will accept credit and debit cards.

When buying a pass, make sure to select the correct parking zone. Your license plate serves as your parking pass through the app or kiosk.

For the first 30 days, the city will operate with reminders and warnings. Then the city will issue citations and fines for non-compliance.

Why the change?

Troutdale is making the change to reduce congestion and improve access to its most popular park.

Glenn Otto, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River, is a 6.38-acre destination nestled between the Sandy River and Beaver Creek. There is a swimming beach, riverfront access, hiking paths, picnic areas, a children’s playground, restrooms, and a meeting hall.

It has long been a central point for relaxation and community gatherings. But that is the problem.

Troutdale said the park has become too popular, and folks are “loving it to death.” Adding to the parking woes was the explosion in popularity of Sugarpine Drive-In, a restaurant that occupied a former gas station and tackle shop adjacent to the shared lot.