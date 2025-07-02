17-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in Portland shooting Published 11:52 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A 17-year-old girl faces attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots on Monday, April 14, in the Glenfair neighborhood.

After a two-month-long investigation, the teen and a 37-year-old Portland resident were arrested on Wednesday, June 18, after Portland Police Bureau served search warrants. The search revealed two firearms, including one with a switch that makes the pistol capable of fully automatic fire, according to a news release.

The teen is lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rachel A. Bailey, a 37-year-old Portland resident, is booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Around 1:45 p.m. on April 14, Portland Police Bureau responded to the 15000 block of Southeast Stark Street on reports of two people having guns and one firing shots. Police said witnesses and evidence at the scene confirmed shots were fired.

Police said no injuries were reported.