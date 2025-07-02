Donations now accepted for victims in North Idaho firefighter shooting ambush Published 9:39 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Donations are being accepted for firefighters shot in an ambush in Coeur d’Alene, which included an Oregon native.

Memorial funds for the two killed firefighters, a support fund for the injured firefighter, and to the nonprofit Red & Blue Foundation that supports first responders and their families, are available online at the International Association of Fire Fighters’ website, at iaff.org/Idaho-LODD.

The firefighters killed were Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, of the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, and Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. The injured firefighter is Dave Tysdal, who works for the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department.

“Every contribution made through these official channels goes directly toward supporting the families in their time of unimaginable loss and need,” the Professional Firefighters of Idaho said in a news release.

The brush fire officials believe the suspect caused, named the Nettleton Gulch Fire, grew to 38 acres by Tuesday morning, largely because of better mapping, the Idaho Department of Lands reported. The fire is not contained.

The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday closed roads near Canfield Mountain until July 15, unless the order ends earlier. A temporary flight restriction is still in effect for the area. Flying drones or aircraft in the area without authorization poses “a serious hazard to firefighting and law enforcement activities,” Idaho Department of Lands officials say.

Structures are still not at risk from the fire, and no evacuations have been ordered, Department of Lands officials say. The fire is in steep terrain.

Crews on Tuesday will work to contain the fire by installing hose lays and setting up water access for the fire’s perimeter, officials say. Fire operations on Tuesday also changed from the Idaho Department of Lands’ Mica Fire Protection District to the North Idaho Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The active shooter situation Sunday delayed firefighting efforts. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

