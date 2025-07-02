Estacada’s Arts at the Creek celebrates talented artisans, musicians Published 11:34 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The 3rd Annual Arts at the Creek returns noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Wade Creek Park and Amphitheater, 915 N.W. Wade St. (Courtesy photo: City of Estacada)

Estacada's Arts at the Creek has dozens of artist/community booths. (Courtesy photo: City of Estacada)

All are invited to a day-long outing filled with art, music, dancing and interactive activities.

The 3rd annual Arts at the Creek returns noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Wade Creek Park and Amphitheater, 915 N.W. Wade St., in Estacada. The event is hosted by the Estacada Area Arts Commission.

The event will have food carts, art vendors, free face painting, dancing and music. There will be interactive, family-friendly activities, as well as $1 raffle tickets to claim local art.

Arts at the Creek will have at least 25 artist booths, 15 youth vendors, and 13 community organizations tabling for giveaways and local resources. Last year one of the most popular interactive art displays was community spray painting on a shared mural.

Both The Casimir Effect and Cody Allan and the Crossroads will perform live on the main stage throughout the festival.

Proceeds from the festival supports the Estacada Area Arts Commission’s mission to inspire, facilitate and promote arts and culture across the region. The organization was established by the Estacada City Council in 1997. Council appoints seven volunteers who serve two-year terms.

The Commission supports Estacada Summer Passport, Art in the Library, Annual ChalkWalk, as well as annual writing, painting, poetry and public art efforts. Learn more online at cityofestacada.org/government/boards/estacada-area-arts-commission