First-ever Japanese food pop-up set to bring street eats and sweets to Portland Japanese Garden Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Craving a tonkatsu sando? Maybe a kokuto donut? How about some enoki mushrooms?

It’s time to savor the flavors of Japan at the Portland Japanese Garden for its first-ever Japanese food pop-up event this July.

This three-day event, from July 17-19, offers a curated selection of ready-to-enjoy Japan-inspired dishes created by a group of local and regional culinary partners.

Kuze Fuku & Sons and Oyatsupan Bakers have teamed up to bring street eats and sweets to the garden. Guests can experience Oyatsupan Bakers, a Beaverton-based Japanese bakery, on all three days. Kuze Fuku & Sons, which produces contemporary food and beverages made in Oregon, will be on-site only on July 19.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Tateuchi Courtyard at the Portland Japanese Garden, 611 S.W. Kingston Ave. Access to the event is included with daily admission.

For more, visit japanesegarden.org.