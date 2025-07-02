Gresham approves 2025-26 Youth Advisory Council members Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The 2025-26 Gresham Youth Council was unanimously appointed during a City Council meeting Tuesday, July 1. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The Gresham Youth Advisory Council is made up of local high schoolers who want to make a difference. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

An amazing group of high schoolers were celebrated and recognized by Gresham City Council during a meeting Tuesday, July 1.

The council unanimously approved the appointment of all 13 members of the 2025-26 Gresham Youth Advisory Council. That group includes five new members. The youth council for the coming year will be:

Xavier Juarez, chair

Violet Ross, vice chair

Adina Rodriguez, secretary

Giselle Lemus Bautista, media coordinator

Haya Ismael, ambassador

Ohnwel Zar

Norjuma Mohamad Kadar

Terrance Burton Jr.

Kat Bass

Alexander Aviles

Francisco Rosendo

Camella Walker

Edwin Li

Youth Advisory Council

The Youth Advisory Council is made up of Gresham-area students in grades 9-12. The appointment of the members came as the group made its end-of-year presentation. They highlighted successes, including a trip to Washington D.C., meetings with elected leaders in Salem, bolstering community events, and serving as a driving force at the Oregon Youth Summit.

“People are always telling us how impressive the youth from Gresham are,” said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall. “You are smart and committed, and I look forward to getting to know you all.”

The teens volunteered at:

Safe Trick or Treat

Día de Muertos

Spirit of Christmas

Reindeer in Rockwood

City Hall Open House

Gresham City Day

Lilac Run

Rock Haven Summer Kick Off

Schools out for Summer

National League of Cities Conference

East County Youth Summit

They met with Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, Congressman Maxwell Frost, and the mayor of Tacoma.

The youth council assembled 96 snack packs. The Gresham Homeless Services Team distributed those across the community.

The Youth Advisory Council also shared what is on the horizon. The teens will implement the Peace Project this year. The past year’s members crafted the plan to address violence and safety within high schools. They also plan to get involved with the Gresham Reads! Program.

“You all have bright futures and a bright presence in our community,” Mayor Stovall said.