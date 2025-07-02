Gresham approves 2025-26 Youth Advisory Council members
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025
An amazing group of high schoolers were celebrated and recognized by Gresham City Council during a meeting Tuesday, July 1.
The council unanimously approved the appointment of all 13 members of the 2025-26 Gresham Youth Advisory Council. That group includes five new members. The youth council for the coming year will be:
- Xavier Juarez, chair
- Violet Ross, vice chair
- Adina Rodriguez, secretary
- Giselle Lemus Bautista, media coordinator
- Haya Ismael, ambassador
- Ohnwel Zar
- Norjuma Mohamad Kadar
- Terrance Burton Jr.
- Kat Bass
- Alexander Aviles
- Francisco Rosendo
- Camella Walker
- Edwin Li
Youth Advisory Council
The Youth Advisory Council is made up of Gresham-area students in grades 9-12. The appointment of the members came as the group made its end-of-year presentation. They highlighted successes, including a trip to Washington D.C., meetings with elected leaders in Salem, bolstering community events, and serving as a driving force at the Oregon Youth Summit.
“People are always telling us how impressive the youth from Gresham are,” said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall. “You are smart and committed, and I look forward to getting to know you all.”
The teens volunteered at:
- Safe Trick or Treat
- Día de Muertos
- Spirit of Christmas
- Reindeer in Rockwood
- City Hall Open House
- Gresham City Day
- Lilac Run
- Rock Haven Summer Kick Off
- Schools out for Summer
- National League of Cities Conference
- East County Youth Summit
They met with Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, Congressman Maxwell Frost, and the mayor of Tacoma.
The youth council assembled 96 snack packs. The Gresham Homeless Services Team distributed those across the community.
The Youth Advisory Council also shared what is on the horizon. The teens will implement the Peace Project this year. The past year’s members crafted the plan to address violence and safety within high schools. They also plan to get involved with the Gresham Reads! Program.
“You all have bright futures and a bright presence in our community,” Mayor Stovall said.