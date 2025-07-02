Kits: Checking in with Oregon State football’s 2026 recruiting class Published 7:22 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The start of Oregon State football’s 2025 season is just around the corner, with year two of head coach Trent Bray’s tenure set to get underway on Aug. 30 when the Beavers face the Cal Bears at Reser Stadium.

With spring ball in the books, the transfer portal closed and the beginning of fall camp just about a month away, the Beavers coaching staff has been working the 2026 recruiting trail. So far, Bray and his staff have collected the commitments of 11 Kits — or, baby Beavers — and have the No. 77 class in the nation according to 247Sports’ rankings.

The following is everything you need to know about Oregon State’s 2026 recruiting class.

Deagan Rose, QB, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Position ranking: No. 25 QB

Clovis High School quarterback Deagan Rose, a three-star recruit, was the first get for Bray in the 2026 class. The Beavers secured the commitment of their lone 2026 signal caller July 5, 2024. Since pledging his commitment to Oregon State, Rose seemingly hasn’t wavered despite interest from other schools, including the likes of Alabama.

“There’s been a little talk, but I’m pretty set in stone with Oregon State,” Rose told Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Nemec in an April interview. “I love the coaches. I love the area, so I think it’s the right place for me. I’m glad that I’m here and committed to Oregon State, but I’ve heard from some other coaches about other visits.”

Rose will be entering his senior season with Clovis High School this fall and is coming off a junior campaign in 2024 that saw him throw for 2,729 yards and 26 touchdowns, leading his team to an 8-4 record.

Cynai Thomas, WR, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 165 pounds

Position ranking: No. 61 WR

The second addition to the Beavers’ 2026 recruiting class also came on the offensive side of the ball and from the Northern California region, adding Archbishop Riordan wide receiver Cynai Thomas.

“Thomas has been one of the area’s top receivers since he was a sophomore. He has long, athletic 6-2, pushing 6-3 frame and is silky smooth as a route runner,” 247Sports’ national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in March. “He may not be a burner but plays fast and can get separation down the field… (Thomas) uses his length well to win contested catches and is a true outside receiver and a tough matchup. He looked good playing corner/safety as a junior as well but we like his upside highest on the offensive side of the ball and feel he projects as a high Power 4 starter at the college level.”

Thomas, a three-star, hails from San Francisco and announced his commitment to Oregon State on March 16. As a junior in 2024, Thomas caught 47 passes for 727 yards and 12 touchdowns. Along with his offer from Oregon State, Thomas has been offered by 20 schools. His lone visit was to Oregon State in May.

Braylon Toliver, RB, Colorado

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 184 pounds

Position rank: No. 171 RB

Hailing from Erie High School in Erie, Colorado, three-star running back Braylon Toliver committed to Oregon State on May 18.

Toliver’s recruiting profile lists him as an athlete, playing both sides of the ball for Erie, but is committed to Oregon State as a running back. He logged 126 carries for 1,173 yards as a junior in 2024, tacking on 12 catches for 206 yards and found pay dirt 14 times. As a safety, Toliver logged six interceptions to go along with 42 tackles. He was named his conference’s offensive player of the year following the season.

Since announcing his commitment, Toliver has taken a visit to FCS North Dakota State and holds offers from 10 other schools, such as Yale, FCS South Dakota, Army, Navy and Ball State.

Adel Dorr, EDGE, Washington

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 245 pounds

Position ranking: No. 110 EDGE

Issaquah High School’s Adel Dorr was the Beavers’ first get of the 2026 cycle on the defensive side of the ball, landing the edge rusher’s commitment on June 5.

Dorr is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and is considered the No. 15 player from the state of Washington. As a junior in 2024, Dorr recorded 29 tackles and six for a loss. He is currently the only edge rusher committed to the Beavers in the class and one of seven defensive players.

He chose Oregon State over offers from future Pac-12 rivals San Diego State, Boise State and Fresno State.

Lance McGee, LB, Washington

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

Position ranking: No. 67 LB

The month of June and the state of Washington were kind to the Beavers coaching staff. Oregon State landed Sumner High School linebacker Lance McGee on June 6, one day after Adel Dorr’s June 5 commitment.

McGee is another athlete to play both ways, seeing reps at linebacker and running back for Davis High School in 2024. Following his junior season, McGee announced he’d be transferring to Sumner High School, where he’ll play his final season of high school football.

McGee is ranked as a three-star recruit and is considered the No. 11 player from the state of Washington.

Jeremiah Brown, LB, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Position ranking: No. 83 LB

Sticking with linebackers, the Beavers landed three-star linebacker Jeremiah Brown by way of San Jacinto High School in California on June 14.

“Brown is one of the more intriguing linebacker prospects in the region,” 247Sports’ national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in April. “He has a rare combination of length and speed and could be the fastest linebacker in the state… His speed and twitch shows up on the football field. He could grow in to an edge rusher down the line but for now, he looks like an ideal off-ball linebacker who can play in space, drop and cover and get after the quarterback.”

Brown had previously committed to San Diego State on April 13, but flipped to the orange and black after an official visit to Corvallis on June 6. SDSU is still in on the Southern California linebacker, with Brown taking his official visit to the Aztecs on June 17. He also holds offers from Utah State, Fresno State, San Jose State and FCS Northern Arizona.

Malcolm Watkins, WR, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 180 pounds

Position ranking: No. 51 ATH

Malcolm Watkins is a true do-it-all player from Frontier High School in Bakersfield, California, who committed to Oregon State as a wide receiver June 15.

“Watkins is an exciting two-way player who could end up at receiver or corner at the college level,” 247Sports’ national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in June. “(He is) an explosive athlete who makes plays in all three phases of the game including returning punts and kicks… Makes plays out of the backfield on sweeps and end arounds and should be a lot of fun to watch in a creative college offense that can get him the ball in space and let him go.”

He also runs track for Frontier High School, posting a personal best of 10.85 in the 100 meters. On the gridiron, Watkins caught 33 passes for 652 yards, logged 31 carries for 223 more and scored 10-total touchdowns — including one in the return game. He’s a three-star recruit and the No. 73-overall player in the state of California, according to 247Sports.

Watkins chose Oregon State despite official visits to and offers from San Diego State and Fresno State. Corvallis was his first visit of the summer, coming to town May 2.

Kai Wheaton, CB, Texas

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

Position ranking: No. 120 S

The son of former Oregon cornerback Kenny Wheaton and cousin of former Oregon State receiver Kenny Wheaton, Kai Wheaton announced his commitment to Oregon State on June 18.

Wheaton plays at Texas powerhouse Allen High School, where he’s earned a three-star ranking and is viewed as the No. 120 safety in the nation according to 247Sports. He’s committed to Oregon State as a cornerback, the same position his father played for the Ducks, despite his recruiting bio listing him at safety.

As a junior for Allen in 2024, Wheaton logged 23 tackles and 8 pass breakups. While he didn’t record a turnover as a junior, the defensive back logged three picks as a sophomore during the 2023 season.

He chose Oregon State over offers from San Diego State, Memphis and Colorado, amongst others.

Donovan Dunmore, CB, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 185 pounds

Position ranking: No. 82 CB

Playing across town from fellow Beavers commit Deagan Rose at Buchanan High School, Oregon State landed the commitment of three-star cornerback Donovan Dunmore on June 22.

“Dunmore is an exciting two-sport athlete and is quickly emerging as one of the state’s top cover corner prospects,” 247Sports’ national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in April. “The film checks out as well and he had a very solid junior season… His cover skills are impressive but what stands out even more is his physicality. He does a nice job fighting off blockers and is an excellent open field tackler. He has good ball skills and can cover a lot of ground in the secondary.”

Dunmore logged five interceptions to go along with 58 tackles as a junior in 2024 while also competing in track. Another talented sprinter, Dunmore owns a personal best of 10.57 in the 100 meters.

He chose Oregon State over offers from San Diego State, Boise State and FCS Montana State.

Cammeron Purnell, S, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 180

Position ranking: No. 147 S

Hailing from Lincoln High School in San Diego, California, three-star safety Cammeron Purnell announced his commitment to Oregon State on June 25.

“The deciding factor was definitely how comfortable I felt being in Corvallis,” Purnell told 247Sports’ Jake Hedberg following his commitment. “(Its) not the biggest town but felt welcoming, felt like I can make some great plays for the people in the town.”

Purnell is the third of four commitments in the secondary thus far for the Beavers and attended the same high school as Jahlil Tucker, who is projected to start at cornerback for Oregon State this fall. As a junior in 2024, Purnell logged 84 total tackles and four interceptions.

He chose the Beavers over offers from his hometown school of San Diego State, Fresno State, Cal and FCS Delaware State.

Truly Bell, S, California

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Position ranking: No. 175 S

The most-recent commitment for Oregon State came by way of Pittsburgh, California, with three-star safety Truly Bell announcing his decision June 30.

Bell is committed to Oregon State to play safety, playing both sides of the ball for Pittsburgh High School as a defensive back and wide receiver. He was the eighth player to announce their commitment to Oregon State in the month, as well as the seventh on the defensive side of the ball.

In 12 games as a junior during the 2024 season, Bell caught 18 passes for 332 yards and scored seven touchdowns, adding three interceptions and eight pass breakups on defense.

Bell chose Oregon State over offers from Arizona, Colorado State, and Fresno State.