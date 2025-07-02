Police identify suspect in fatal downtown Portland shooting Published 9:45 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Portland Police Bureau identified the man who allegedly shot another man dead before running from officers on Tuesday, July 1.

Hassan Mohamed Muse, 26, is lodged on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly shooting a man around 3:30 p.m. near Southwest 10th Avenue and Yamhill Street, according to court records.

The identity of the victim has not yet been publicly identified.

Officers reportedly found Muse around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Alder Street.

Anyone with information about this case, who has not spoken with police, is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-2092 or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-2079 and reference case No. 25-174430.