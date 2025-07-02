Tualatin park concerts kick off July 11
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Tualatin is gearing up for its annual Concerts in the Park series, which will feature rhythm and blues, folk, salsa, bluegrass and rock music at various city parks.
Kicking off the series at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 11, will be a performance by local favorites Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts at Tualatin Community Park, 8515 S.W. Tualatin Road.
The band, which bills itself as the “Northwest’s Premier Nostalgia Rock’n’Roll show and dance band,” covers such artists as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes.
Most Popular
The concert series continues until the end of August and includes:
- Saturday, July 12: A Cara O Cruz will be featured as part of the annual ¡Viva Tualatin! event at Tualatin Community Park. The band, which combines cumbia — a vibrant Latin American musical genre and dance — with Latin rhythms, takes the stage at 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 25: Fox and Bones, which performs offbeat folk with a retro-tinged, soul-stirring modern vintage beat, will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Atfalati Park, 6600 S.W. Sagert St.
- Friday, Aug. 8: Celebrating Pride in Tualatin will feature Bottle Blonde Quartet of 5, which features pop, urban, rock and more at Tualatin Community Park, performs at 5 p.m. They will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by the hip-hop-influenced-by-Latin pop/rhythm-and-blues sounds of CJ Mickens.
- Friday, Aug. 22: Jennifer Batten & Full Steam perform at 6:30 p.m. at Lake at the Commons, 8325 S.W. Nyberg St. Batten, who recorded and toured with the late Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck bands, covers rock and pop songs of the 1980s.