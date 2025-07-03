Lake Oswego opens up some access to lake over holiday weekend Published 9:42 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

The city of Lake Oswego has decided to allow some public access to the Oswego Lake entry point at Millennium Plaza Park during Fourth of July weekend, leading petitioner Mark Kramer to back down from his threat of legal action.

After the city said the lake would be closed during the Fourth of July weekend, Kramer sent a letter saying he would consider “enforcement litigation including but not limited to contempt” if the local government did not alter its plans. On July 2, the local government posted an update stating that the lake access point would be open from 12-8 p.m. Saturday, July 5. The access point will still be closed July 4 as well as most of the day July 6.

“We are expecting large crowds and requests for service from our first responders over the holiday weekend. If you plan to visit Oswego Lake, be sure to ‘Play it Safe’ around the water and follow all Park and Marine Board rules, including intermittent park closures,” the city wrote.

In response to this decision, Kramer — who won the case over lake access with fellow petitioner Todd Prager this year — said he would not seek an enforcement order but warned the city that future restrictions may result in him taking the issue to court.

“Kramer appreciates the small compromise but continues to believe that the closure order is still overbroad, if not totally unnecessary, in view of the holiday events planned, none of which actually take place at the Millennium Plaza site where kayakers, paddle boarders and swimmers enter,” Kramer wrote in a statement.

He added that the city and the Oregon State Marine Board would establish policies for advanced notice when new restrictions are anticipated.

Prager said he was happy the city opened up some public access to the lake and he is focusing on advancing statewide legislation that would require local governments to follow a process if they decide to close access points.

He cited this Wisconsin policy as something he’s hoping to help advance in Oregon: “In order to legally abandon or discontinue a roadway or public right-of-way which provides public access to a navigable waterway, towns and counties must follow a formal process that includes the submittal of a resolution or ordinance to the DNR (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) and may also include the need for public notice and a public hearing.”