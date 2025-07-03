Summer Art Showcase spotlights Washington County talent at Hillsboro libraries
Published 5:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025
From shimmering ceramics to striking watercolors, more than 100 works of local art are on display this season as part of the Washington County Art Alliance’s second annual Summer Art Showcase.
Hosted at both Hillsboro’s Brookwood and Shute Park libraries, the exhibit runs through Sunday, Aug. 31, and features pieces by more than 50 artists working across a range of traditional and contemporary styles.
Curated by artist Anny Sears, the collection includes watercolor, soft pastel, photography, textile art, pottery and other forms of expression that reflect the creative breadth of the region’s art scene.
The showcase offers distinct experiences at each location, organizers note. At Shute Park Library, visitors will find mostly three-dimensional works such as pottery and jewelry, with a significant portion of the exhibit dedicated to emerging artists who have participated in the Art Alliance’s free mentorship program.
On the second floor of Brookwood Library, an array of two-dimensional works lines the hallway, accompanied by select sculptural pieces.
Nearly all artwork is available for purchase, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the artists.
“This is a great way to support local artists by purchasing a beautiful item for your home,” the alliance said in a release.
Artist reception planned
Interested in meeting the artists and getting a glimpse into the creative process? A free community reception will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at the Brookwood Library with live demonstrations and light refreshments.
The showcase also segues into this fall’s Washington County Open Studios Tour — a free, self-guided event set for Oct. 18-19, where community members can visit artists’ studios, watch them work and engage in hands-on projects.
A local nonprofit, the Washington County Art Alliance brings together artists to enhance community through art education and artist development.
Those interested in the alliance’s mentorship program can find more information at washcoart.org. Applications are open through July 11.