¡Viva Tualatin! to mark 7th annual event with Tualatin Community Park celebration, first parade Published 11:31 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

¡Viva Tualatin!, the annual celebration of local arts and culture, is set for Saturday, July 12, at Tualatin Community Park, 8515 S.W. Tualatin Road.

Now in its seventh year, the 2-8 p.m. event has been dubbed by local officials as one of the city’s most anticipated annual events.

“Each year, ¡Viva Tualatin! grows in energy and representation,” said Betsy Rodriguez Ruef, Tualatin community engagement coordinator. “This year we’re especially proud to showcase the voices and talents of local youth and multicultural community members — reminding us that culture is something to be celebrated, shared, and lived out loud.”

As always, ¡Viva Tualatin! is a free event.

Added this year is a new feature, Parade in the Park, which begins at 4 p.m.

The city will provide flags, bubbles and noisemakers to participants to use as they make a short loop around the park. Also, participants in the festivities can stop by the city’s booth for a chance to receive a special ¡Viva Tualatin! pennant or sticker.

This year’s event includes live entertainment, cultural performances, food vendors and artisan booths selling everything from art to clothing and accessories. Entertainment includes performances by Grupo Mparable, Noche Cultural, and A Cara O Cruz.

Attendees can also test their skills on a mechanical bull or can cool off on a water slide.

For the creative, there will be craft tables, a giant coloring mural and chalk art stations.

The first ¡Viva Tualatin! was held in September 2019. It replaced a former celebration of arts and culture known as ArtSplash.