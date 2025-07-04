Estacada hosts a ‘Festive Fourth’ with Independence Day parade Published 1:26 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Waving flags and cheering families. Kids chasing after thrown candy and dodging blasts from squirt guns. Galloping horses and curious goats.

Downtown Estacada was turned “red, white and blue” during the return of the annual 4th of July Parade. The beloved tradition had dozens of entries and thousands of residents celebrating Independence Day with big trucks, tractors, colorful floats, animals, dancers and more.

The parade began at 10 a.m. The route started at the high school, traveled down Main Street, and then looped back along Broadway Street. Along the way residents clapped for the participants, as kids excitedly bounced and waved whenever they saw a friend (or got a handful of sugary treats tossed their way).

The parade is helmed by the Downtown Estacada Commission, and the Estacada Rural Fire District put on the evening fireworks, which lit up the night sky as a percussive end to the holiday fun. Volunteers are the driving force behind the parade. They “adopt an intersection” to ensure the route is clear and everyone stays safe throughout the day.

The festivities were extra special in Estacada, as the United States wasn’t the only one celebrating a milestone birthday. The city turns 120 years old this year, adding even more distinction to the parade and fireworks.