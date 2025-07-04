You can check out a water ski show on Oswego Lake this weekend Published 5:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

A group of waterskiers aged 5 to 81 will put on a patriotic show for the Lake Oswego community at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 6 along Oswego Lake.

The Portland Water Spectacular was formed in 1986 and annually puts on a performance in Lake Oswego around Fourth of July weekend. This year’s spectacle can be viewed from Sundeleaf Plaza near the lake.

Stunts include skiing pyramids, barefoot skiing, swivel skiing — which involves skiers doing 360-degree turns with one foot in the air — and more. The skiers will don red, white and blue costumes and the national anthem will be played.

“Our performance here involves a series of acts really showing the broad depth of skills that our performers have,” said Portland Water Spectacular President Mark Sauer.

Aspects of waterskiing have their roots in Lake Oswego, due to inventions by Lake Oswego resident Willa Worthington in the 1940s. Sauer noted that the Spectacular is the only water show ski team on the West Coast and that performances require considerable coordination among members.

“I think what we do is unique,” he said. “The ski team we have has worked for years to develop our skills and work together as a team.”

For more information, visit www.portlandwaterspectacular.com.