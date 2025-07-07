2025 Oregon State baseball transfer portal tracker Published 5:00 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Oregon State baseball’s 2025 campaign came to a disappointing end in Omaha after being eliminated by Louisville at the 2025 Men’s College World Series on Tuesday, June 17.

While the three-game stint at the The Greatest Show on Dirt was shorter than the Beaver faithful would have hoped for, Oregon State’s return to Omaha was nothing short of impressive.

Sixth-year head coach Mitch Canham lead his alma mater to its first College World Series berth in his tenure and first since the Beavers were crowned national champions in 2018 under former head coach Pat Casey. Under Canham, the 2025 Oregon State squad competed independent of a conference, amassed a 48-16-1 record. They traveled over 20,000 miles, played just 19 regular-season home games and earned a top-eight national seed in the 2025 NCAA baseball championship, hosting and winning both a regional and super regional to advance to the College World Series.

With the season now over, Canham and his staff are plunging into the offseason and college baseball’s free agency period — the transfer portal window.

The portal window opened June 2 and will close July 1, with players allowed to enter their name and find a new institution and opportunity until it closes. There is no date by which a player must commit to a school and players who have entered the portal are free to withdrawal their name and return at any time.

The following is a list of Oregon State baseball’s losses and additions through the portal.

LATEST UPDATE: Monday, July 7

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story and accompanying social media posts included an incorrect announcement that sophomore third baseman Trent Caraway had entered the transfer portal on Thursday, June 27. A university spokesperson responded to the Portland Tribune shortly after, stating that Caraway had not done so at the time of the story’s posting.

Caraway officially entered the portal Monday, June 30.

Transferring out

Trent Caraway, So.

Position(s): 3B

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: .267/.350/.470

Sophomore third baseman Trent Caraway’s entrance to the portal was announced by D1Baseball’s Kendall Rodgers on Monday, June 30.

His decision to enter the transfer portal was an interesting one given that he’ll be eligible for the 2025 MLB Draft despite holding two more years of collegiate eligibility. Despite ending Oregon State’s 2025 campaign as one of the hottest bats in the country, Caraway’s collegiate career to this point has been a limited one. He missed more than half of his freshman year with a broken finger and struggled at times during 2025 season. The former top-100 prospect did, however, catch fire during the 2025 postseason, hitting six home runs and setting a program record for postseason homers.

As a draft-eligible sophomore, Caraway will have the option to chose between turning pro or exercising one of his two years of remaining eligibility if he choses to return to school. He is currently ranked by Baseball America as the No. 184-overall prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Tyce Peterson, Jr.

Position(s): 1B, 2B, 3B

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: .288/.388/.469

Infielder Tyce Peterson elected to enter the transfer portal Tuesday, June 24, according to BeaverBlitz’s Jake Hedberg.

Peterson became a lineup regular for Oregon State during the 2025 season, making 43 starts for the Beavers as a junior after collecting 21-total between his sophomore and freshman seasons. He also quadrupled his total number of at-bats from his sophomore year, logging 160 as a junior, and hit 10 doubles, two triples and five home runs. Peterson’s extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 24 walks were all career-highs.

The utility man dealt with shin splints in the final weeks of the season, but fought through the pain to stick in the everyday lineup and was one of Oregon State’s most productive bats in the postseason. Peterson went 15-for-35 (.428) in 10 postseason matchups, including a 4-for-4 game against USC.

While the Washington native spent most of his time as a designated hitter, Peterson has experience playing first base as well as a handful of appearances at second and third in his collegiate career. He’ll be entering his final season of eligibility.

Carson McEntire, RS-Fr.

Position(s): OF

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: .238/.360/.548

Outfielder Carson McEntire entered the transfer portal Sunday, June 22, according to BeaverBlitz’s Jake Hedberg.

The native of Peoria, Arizona, redshirted his freshman 2024 season with the Beavers before making his Oregon State debut during the 2025 campaign. McEntire made his first start against Grand Canyon in March as his playing time increased over the course of the year. He started 11 games in total, including game three of the Corvallis Super Regional against Florida State, hitting a solo home run in the 14-10 win over the Seminoles. McEntire had 10 hits in 42 at-bats during 2025, including four home runs and a double.

He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Dallas Macias, Jr.

Position(s): OF

Bats/Throws: L/R

2025 stats: .159/.305/.243

A running conundrum for the 2025 Beavers, Dallas Macias announced his entrance to the transfer portal Saturday, June 21, via social media.

After a breakout sophomore campaign in 2024 saw him hit .315 with 24 extra-base hits, Macias entered his junior season as Oregon State’s starting centerfielder and a top-100 draft prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Macias wasn’t able to break out of an early season slump, rounding out March hitting just .114 while his role diminished from the everyday centerfielder to pinch-hitting and pinch-running off the bench. The junior’s final hit in orange and black proved to be a massive one, poking a clutch bottom-of-the-ninth single into right field that kept Oregon State’s order moving in the Corvallis Super Regional, leading to Jacob Krieg’s game-tying RBI.

Macias will be entering his final season of eligibility.

Dawson Santana, So.

Position(s): 2B

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: .200/.400/.267

Dawson Santana reportedly entered the transfer portal Sunday, June 22, per several sources.

Santana primarily was used as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement at second base, but recorded three starts during his 2025 sophomore campaign. The Lakeridge High School alum logged his first-career hit and RBI against Gonzaga on April 22 and hit a double in his final at-bat as a Beaver against Saint Mary’s in the 2025 Corvallis Regional.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Laif Palmer, So.

Position(s): RHP

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: 2-0, 2.03 ERA; 31 IP

Sophomore right-hander and Golden, Colorado-native Laif Palmer entered the transfer portal Saturday, June 21, according to College Baseball Central’s Andrew Riedell.

Palmer was a key piece of the 2025 Oregon State bullpen, racking up 31 innings of work across 18 appearances and one start. After posting a 14.29 ERA in six innings as a freshman, The 6-foot-6 right-hander put together a strong sophomore campaign in 2025, not allowing a run until April 29 against Oregon and posting a 2.03 ERA for the orange and black.

Palmer will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jabin Trosky, RS-Jr.

Position(s): 2B, 3B, SS

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: .250/.250/.250

Credited by Canham as one of the best defenders on the roster, redshirt junior infielder Jabin Trosky elected to enter the transfer portal on May 23. Trosky’s 2025 season was cut short after just two games, going down with an undisclosed season-ending injury in February after logging just four at-bats across two games.

A native of California, Trosky was healthy during the 2024 campaign and a regular contributor for a Beavers squad that reached the Lexington Super Regional against Kentucky. After then-freshman third baseman Trent Caraway suffered a broken finger, Trosky slotted into the lineup, making 29 starts and logging 115 at-bats. Trosky slashed .287/362/.357, hitting three doubles, one triple and one home run while playing second base, third and shortstop.

Trosky will have at least one year of eligibility remaining, potentially two if he’s granted a second medical redshirt.

Cade Falsken, Fr.

Position(s): SS/INF

Bats/Throws: L/R

2025 stats: N/A

Infielder Cade Falsken entered the portal on June 5 after redshirting his freshman season with the Beavers.

The No. 500 player and No. 201 shortstop nationally in the class of 2025 according to Perfect Game’s rankings, Falsken came to Corvallis by way of Newbury Park High School. Falsken was an active member of the roster through the regular season, but did not appear in a game. He is currently playing summer ball with the Conejo Oaks of the California Collegiate League, making four starts at second base and slashing .167/.412/417 in 12 at-bats.

Falsken have a full four years of eligibility remaining

Levi Jones, So.

Position(s): 3B/OF

Bats/Throws: L/R

2025 stats: .240/.406/.360

Oregon native Levi Jones entered the transfer portal a week after its opening on June 8 after two seasons in Corvallis.

Jones, a former OSAA first-team all-state honoree for Jesuit High School, appeared in 23 games as a freshman and sophomore with the Beavers. He logged six starts in 2025 and produced a .766 OPS in 25 at-bats, hitting three doubles and five RBI. Jones made all of his appearances with Oregon State as a designated-hitter and outfielder.

He is currently playing summer ball for the Bluefield Ridge Runners of the Appalachian League and is slashing .294/.351/.471 while playing second base, third base and outfield.

Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kailand Halstead, Fr.

Position(s): C

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: N/A

Freshman catcher Kailand Halstead was the first Beaver to enter the portal, departing from Oregon State on May 21.

Halstead was ranked as Perfect Game’s No. 48 catcher in the nation for the class of 2024 and the No. 4 player from the state of Washington. Halstead did not appear in a game during his freshman season with the Beavers and will have a full four years of eligibility remaining.

Leo Cote, Fr.

Position(s): 1B/3B

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: N/A

Freshman infielder Leo Cote announced his entrance to the portal on June 2 via social media.

Cote came to Corvallis by way of Canada, where he was rated by Perfect Game as the No. 21 player and No. 1 third baseman in the province of Quebec. He never suited up for the Beavers in 2025 and wasn’t listed as an active member of Oregon State’s roster, but participated in fall and spring camp with the team.

Cote announced his commitment to the University of Portland on Thursday, June 19, where will have four years of eligibility remaining.

James DeCremer, RS-Fr.

Position(s): RHP

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: 3-0, 5.34 ERA; 28.2 IP

One of Oregon State’s most surprising losses, redshirt freshman right-hander James DeCremer’s decision to transfer was announced by D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers on Friday, June 20.

DeCremer redshirted his freshman season with the Beavers in 2024 after undergoing back surgery, making his Oregon State debut on Feb. 15, 2025, against UNLV. The right-hander spent the majority of the season working out of the bullpen, before starting his final three appearances in orange and black.

The right-hander spun five scoreless innings in an elimination game against USC at the Corvallis Regional, punching out six. A week later, the he was once again named an elimination-game starter against Florida State in the Corvallis Super Regional, working two innings, letting up three runs and punching out a pair. In 28.2 innings of work for Oregon State, DeCremer logged 30 strikeouts.

DeCremer will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Matthew Morrell, So.

Position(s): RHP

Bats/Throws:

2025 stats: 1-0, 1.04 ERA; 8.2 IP

Sophomore right-hander Matthew Morrell entered the transfer portal on June 2 after his 2025 campaign was cut short due to injury.

Morrell entered the season appearing to have won Oregon State’s closer job, logging three saves across seven appearances and 8.2 innings of work to begin the season. The right-hander was lost for the remainder of the year after having surgery for an undisclosed injury on March 19. In total, he pitched 20.2 innings for the Beavers over 2024 and 2025, striking out nine.

According to Jake Hedberg of 247Sports’ BeaverBlitz, Morrell has committed to the University of Southern California. Morell will have three years of eligibility remaining with a medical redshirt.

Drew Talavs, So.

Position(s): RHP

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: 1-0, 10.12 ERA; 2.2 IP

Sophomore right-hander Drew Talavs entered the transfer portal on June 4, following a season-ending injury earlier in the spring.

Talavs, a West Linn High School alum, spent two seasons with the Beavers and logged 14.1 total innings as a freshman and sophomore. In 11 appearances as a freshman in 2024, Talavs spun 11.2 frames, striking out 11 and logging a 4.63 ERA for the Beavers.

In his 2025 debut against Xavier, the right-hander twirled two scoreless innings and struck out five. His final appearance as a Beaver came against Oklahoma in February, allowing three runs and recording just two outs before being removed and shut down for the remainder of the year.

Talavs will have three years of eligibility remaining with a medical redshirt.

Bryce Johnson, RS-Fr.

Position(s): RHP

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats: 0-0, 32.40 ERA; 1.2 IP

Redshirt freshman Bryce Johnson entered the transfer portal Friday, June 20, according to the transfer portal and statistical database 64 Analytics. Johnson logged just two appearances for the Beavers in 2025, pitching 1.1 innings against Washington on March 25 and recording one out against Cal State, Northridge on April 19. The right-hander allowed seven hits, seven runs and issued one walk in his time as a Beaver.

Johnson will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Transferring in

Josh Wakefield, Sr., Grand Canyon

Position(s): OF/LHP

Bats/Throws: L/L

2025 stats (at GCU): .349/.436/.405

Arguably the biggest commitment of the Beavers’ offseason thus far came Monday, July 7, with former Grand Canyon outfielder Josh Wakefield announcing his commitment via social media.

The rising-senior spent one season with the Antelopes before entering the transfer portal this offseason. Previously, Wakefield spent two seasons at the renown junior college Iowa Western, where he was teammates with Beavers’ infielder AJ Singer. Wakefield’s 68 hits and 18 swiped bags led GCU, starting 49 of the Antelopes’ 50 games in right field. He was listed as a two-way player at GCU, making just one appearance and recording two outs.

Wakefield is coming off of his junior year of college baseball, making him draft-eligible, but is not among Baseball America’s top-500 prospects. If he isn’t selected or signed, Wakefield solves two major problems for the Beavers, giving them a reliable left-handed bat and additional outfield depth.

Jack Giordano, So., San Diego

Position(s): RHP/C

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats (at USD): 1-2, 10.47 ERA; 16.1 IP; .091/.091/.091

Former University of San Diego two-way player Jack Giordano announced his commitment to Oregon State via Instagram on Sunday, July 6.

Giordano will be heading into his sophomore season in 2026 after a bumpy freshman campaign with the Toreros. The right-hander made two starts and 18-total appearances as a pitcher alongside three starts and 11 at-bats as a hitter at San Diego. Giordano notched just one hit at the plate, a single against Arizona in February, while allowing 19 earned runs against 21 strikeouts.

According to his social media, Giordano didn’t start pitching collegiately until January, but boasts a fastball that touches 98 mph. He’s a raw, but intriguing addition to the Beavers’ pitching staff.

Tyler Inge, So., Michigan

Position(s): 2B, 3B, SS, LF, RF

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats (at Michigan): .217/.342/.267

Former Michigan infielder Tyler Inge announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, July 4, via social media.

As a freshman for Big Blue, Inge saw a solid chunk of playing time and joins the Beavers as a hyper-versatile defender. He logged 60 at-bats for Michigan across 28 games, recording 17 starts at five different positions. Inge got on base as much as he hit, recording 13 base-knocks and 12 walks, while striking out 14 times.

Inge is a natural shortstop, but — between Michigan and collegiate summer-league appearances — has appeared at every position on the diamond besides catcher and centerfield. He’s hit more consistently this summer too, slashing .278/.394/.311 in the Appalachian League.

Whether Inge settles into a permanent position with the Beavers or is used as a super-utility player, his defensive versatility and eye for the strike zone are big gets for Oregon State with new roster limits in effect beginning next season. Inge will have three years of eligibility remaining and will be a draft-eligible sophomore.

Connor Mendez, Jr., Linn Benton CC

Position(s): RHP

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats (at LBCC): 4-1, 0.69 ERA; 78 IP

The Linn Benton Community College pitching factory churned out another Oregon State Beaver in 2025, with right-hander Connor Mendez announcing his commitment Tuesday, July 1.

Mendez joins the Beavers as the third LBCC arm on the roster, alongside junior left-hander Ethan Kleinschmit and senior right-hander Kellan Oakes. The incoming-junior was as dominant as it gets for Roadrunners in 2025, posting a 0.69 ERA in 12 starts and striking out 77 batters. Mendez was named the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament’s MVP following an 8.2-inning start in a semi-final matchup against Spokane CC. On just three-days rest, Mendez allowed only three hits and no runs, punching out five.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Albert Roblez, Grad., Long Beach State

Position(s): RHP

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats (at LBSU): 4-3, 2.78 ERA; 58.1 IP

Oregon State added All-Big West Conference second-team honoree Albert Roblez on Thursday, June 27, College Baseball Central’s Andrew Riedell reported.

Roblez is a 6-foot-1 right-hander who spent one season with the Dirtbags after stints with UNLV and at the junior college level. He was dominant out of the LBSU bullpen, leading the team with four saves while punching out 79 batters in 58.1 innings of work. Roblez will be entering his final year of collegiate eligibility, but gives the Beavers an experienced candidate for their closer vacancy.

Isaac Yeager, Sr., University of Washington

Position(s): RHP

Bats/Throws: L/R

2025 stats (at Washington): 4-1, 3.78 ERA; 47.2 IP

The Beavers landed former Washington Huskies closer Isaac Yeager on Sunday, June 22, with the right-hander announcing his commitment on social media.

Yeager, a Seattle native, logged seven saves for the Huskies as a junior, striking out 57 batters over 47.2 innings of work. The 6-foot-6 right-hander was named to the Big Ten’s all-conference first-team roster in 2025, working several multi-inning outings and single-inning appearances. He’ll be entering his final season of eligibility.

Jacob Galloway, Sr., Texas A&M

Position(s): C

Bats/Throws: L/R

2025 stats: .220/.286/.320

Former USC and Texas A&M catcher Jacob Galloway announced his commitment to Oregon State on Saturday, June 21 via social media.

Galloway spent two years with the Trojans before spending his junior campaign in Aggieland. Following his freshman and sophomore seasons, Galloway held a career slash-line of .304/.395/.467 and was tabbed by Baseball America as a top-500 draft prospect in the class of 2024 before transferring. He struggled at the plate with Texas A&M, hitting just .220, but has proven to be a plus-defender behind the dish. Galloway is on the smaller side for catchers, standing at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, but has recorded just seven errors in his career.

With Oregon State losing senior Wilson Weber behind the dish and the lineup lacking left-handed bats, Galloway could be in for a bounce-back year if the Beavers’ coaching staff can figure out the hitting struggles that plagued his junior campaign.

Bryson Glassco, Jr., Clackamas CC

Position(s): INF

Bats/Throws: R/R

2025 stats (at Clackamas CC): .438/.564/.6717

Oregon State’s first addition of the 2025 transfer portal class came from the Oregon junior college ranks, adding Clackamas Community College infielder Bryson Glassco. Glassco, who will be a junior for the Beavers’ 2026 campaign, announced his commitment via social media Friday, June 20.

Glassco spent two seasons with Clackamas, leading the Northwest Athletic Conference in batting average (.438) and on-base percentage (.564) during his 2025 sophomore campaign. The native of Sparks, Nevada, hit 11 doubles, three triples and a pair of home runs while driving in 26 RBI and swiping seven bags. He was named a 2025 All-NWAC first-team selection and the Cougars’ only first-teamer.

Glassco is currently playing summer ball for the Portland Pickles in the West Coast League, where he’s logged 50 at-bats in 16 games, producing a .260/.418/.360 triple-slash line so far. He was a mainstay at shortstop for Clackamas as a sophomore, but has appeared at every infield position besides catcher in his time with the Cougars and Pickles.

Glassco will have two years of eligibility remaining.