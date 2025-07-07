45 Away, NBNA brings toe-tapping fun to 2025 Music Mondays opener Published 8:32 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The return of an annual outdoor summer concert series in Gresham had the fun spill from the main stage out into the raucous, laughing crowd.

The opening act for the return of Gresham’s Music Mondays concert series had members of No Brass No Ammo, a jazz ensemble with the Oregon Army National Guard’s 234th Army Band, venture out into the crowd to dance and encourage listeners of all ages to do the limbo.

It was just one of the high-energy, entertaining moments Monday evening, July 7, at the Gresham Arts Plaza. Between NBNA and the main act 45 Away, another group within the 234th Army Band, hundreds of folks were movin’ and groovin’ to the beat.

“NBNA brought the noise — we hope you enjoyed it all,” called out Duane Reno, 45 Away frontman. “We are here to have some fun.”

Outdoor concerts

The 2025 Music Mondays opener heralded what will be a series of free musical acts in July and August, courtesy the Center for the Arts Foundation. The 15th annual concert series takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Arts Plaza, located at 401 N.E. Second St. Hundreds of people attend the family-friendly shows, with many bringing low-backed chairs and blankets for a toe-tapping picnic.

Each free concert has an opener and a headliner. There is beer and wine poured by The Hoppy Brewer; ice cream, shaved ice, and other desserts; barbecue from Father Time; and made-to-order tacos. Plus the many restaurants in Downtown Gresham are just a short stroll away.

For rambunctious kids there is plenty to entertain beyond the music. The Splash Pad is turned on during the show, providing the perfect relief on a hot day. East Hill Church and USWC Taekwondo also have activities throughout the park.

The concerts are supported by sponsors including the city of Gresham, KMO Real Estate, TriMet, Clackamas County Bank, Gresham Ford, McDonald Wetle, Miller & Main, USWC Taekwondo, SDF Collective, and The Outlook.

45 Away have become Music Mondays veterans. This was their 5th time performing during the series — back when they first started it was a humble affair with about 50 attendees each week. Now they headline one of the largest outdoor concerts in the region.

“Music Mondays is a hometown show for us, we love it here,” Reno said. “It’s about getting on your feet and feeling the beat.”

If you missed the Music Mondays opening, there are plenty more shows on the horizon.

The 2025 Music Mondays Lineup

July 14: MHCC Kane St Combo (Jazz); The Bylines (Jazz)

July 21: Zyanna (R&B); Michelle Lambert (Rock)

July 28: Walter Willy’s El Cubano De Mexico (Latin); Dina y los Rumberos (Latin)

Aug. 4: Eldon T. Jones (Smooth jazz); Sonny Hess (Blues)

Aug. 11: Trent Beaver (Americana); NW Playboys (Country)

Aug. 18: Christopher Kern (Steel Pan); Coloso (Reggae)

Aug. 25: JT Wise (Rock); Johnny Wheels (Blues)

And 45 Away has already committed to returning next year.