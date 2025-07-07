Fernie’s Coffee fuels adventurers on Mount Hood Published 5:00 am Monday, July 7, 2025

A beloved mountain coffee purveyor has opened a new location in Government Camp, bringing a much-needed caffeine boost for adventurers and travelers atop Mount Hood.

Fernie’s Coffee opened a hole-in-the-wall shop along the main drag of the popular mountain sports base camp. It offers all café staples along with specialty mochas and lattes. There is also a food menu — breakfast bagel sandwich, overnight oats, and Greek yogurt parfait, as well as some on-the-go choices like granola bars and pastries.

Don’t let the unassuming set-up in Government Camp deter you, there are serious drinks being slung. The coffee shop operates out of a window at Valian’s Sports, 88510 E. Government Camp Loop. Fernie’s runs independently from its host, which has gear for skiing, riding, paddling, biking and more (learn more online at valianssports.com.)

Fernie’s Government Camp is open from 6-11 a.m. Thursday-Monday.

Folks can also visit the original Fernie’s Coffee, 73265 Highway 26 in Rhododendron. That location has a larger selection of food, including lunch. Learn more at fernies-coffee.foodjoyy.com