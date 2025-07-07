Gresham History Museum gets $200,000 funding jolt Published 3:59 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Much-needed funding was secured for an important historical site in Downtown Gresham.

Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, announced he had earmarked $200,000 in state funding for the Gresham Historical Society during the latest Legislative session in Salem. That money will be used for critical repairs to the Gresham History Museum in Downtown.

“This isn’t just about bricks and mortar, it is about preserving the stories, struggles and spirit of the people who built this community,” Rep. Ruiz said.

The Gresham History Museum is located within the 1913 Carnegie Library, which was designed by Folger Johnson in the English Tudor Revival style. The funds allow the Historical Society to preserve artifacts, expand educational programming, and keep the museum open.

The Museum, 410 N. Main Avenue, is open later on Thursdays and Fridays throughout the summer. There are exhibits, a kids scavenger hunt, and trinkets for purchase. Learn more online at greshamhistorical.org