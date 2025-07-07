Hillsboro announces Jackson School Road closure through September Published 5:03 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Travelers planning to drive along Jackson School Road north of Evergreen Road should prepare for a detour this summer.

The stretch between the roundabout at Jackson School and Northwest Scotch Church roads to Evergreen will be fully closed through Sept. 2, the city of Hillsboro announced.

The closure is due to construction and underground utility upgrades tied to a private development project.

All through-traffic will be rerouted to the Glencoe Road exit off Highway 26, with message boards posted in advance to alert drivers before the Jackson School turnoff.

Local residents on Scotch Church and Meek roads will need to head north to the highway and exit at Glencoe. Those living on Jackson School Road north of Highway 26 will also be directed to use that route.

City officials encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra travel time during the closure.

For updates on traffic advisories and area closures, visit wc-roads.com.