Oregon State infielder Paul Vazquez named WCL Player of the Week Published 2:53 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Oregon State baseball’s Paul Vazquez is on a torrid start to the month of July, earning West Coast League Player of the Week honors Monday.

The infielder is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak with the Marion Berries, dating back to June 29. Vazquez has gone 14-for-34 in the span, hitting three home runs, three doubles and driving in 11 runners. The rising-sophomore has racked up a 1.022 OPS in 52 at-bats over 14 games for the Berries this summer, boasting a .327/.407/.615 slash line. Vazquez’s 13 hits in the last week tied for the league-lead (Only JC Allen of the Victoria HarbourCats matched) in 17-team WCL.

The Berries posted a 6-2 record during Vazquez’s hot streak with a sweep of the Yakima Valley Pippins, a series-win over WCL South Division-leading Portland Pickles, a loss to the Springfield Drifters as well as a one-off win against the Corvallis Knights. Marion racked up a 57-40 run differential in the eight-game span, with Vazquez scoring or driving in 18 runs himself.

Vazquez played sparingly during his freshman season at Oregon State, with sophomore Trent Caraway playing the hot corner for the Beavers and a revolving door of bats holding down the designated-hitter spot. Vazquez’s name was on the lineup card just once in 2025, starting at DH against Nebraska in March. In just seven at-bats, the then-freshman logged one hit — a two-RBI double against Xavier in February — and one walk.

The hot start to the summer for Vazquez is a boost for the Beavers’ 2026 outlook after the roster lost 16 players to the transfer portal in June.

Vazquez and redshirt-freshman catcher/first baseman Ryan VandenBrink are the only rostered underclassmen infielders amongst Oregon State’s retained players. Caraway’s entrance to the portal and uncertainty regarding first baseman Jacob Krieg’s draft status means Vazquez could find himself in line for a significant increase in playing time in 2026 should his hot summer for the Berries translate to fall ball with Oregon State.

Complete 2025 WCL weekly awards

July 7

Player of the Week: Paul Vazquez, 3B, Marion Berries (Oregon State)

Pitcher of the Week: Thomas Bridges, RHP, Victoria HarbourCats (Northwestern)

