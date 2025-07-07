Police identify man who fired shots, rammed police car before officer fired back Sunday in Sherwood Published 4:55 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Sherwood police closed off Langer Farms Parkway on Sunday, July 6, after a man began firing shots after crashing threw a gate of a storage facility. The suspect, Travis Lee Blumhagen, 41, of Salem, allegedly rammed a Sherwood police car before a Tualatin police officer fired at him. No major injuries were reported. (Staff photo/Ray Pitz)

A man who fired several shots at people and rammed the patrol car of a Sherwood police officer Sunday, July 6, has been arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder.

The incident began when 911 callers reported seeing a pickup driving recklessly through both Tigard and Sherwood.

Next, the driver of the pickup, who police identified as Travis Lee Blumhagen, 41, of Salem allegedly rammed the gate at a storage facility at 21900 S.W. Langer Farms Parkway. That’s when 911 callers reported hearing gunshots being fired around 4:22 p.m.

The call resulted in a response from Sherwood, Tualatin, Tigard and King City police departments as well as deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“As the suspect drove away from the storage facility, he encountered a Sherwood police officer,” said a news release, sent on behalf of the multi-jurisdictional Washington County Major Crimes Team. “He then put his truck in reverse and rammed the officer, causing injury to the officer and extreme damage to the patrol car. The suspect then drove forward, stopped, and fired his handgun again.”

That’s when a Tualatin police officer returned fire, the news release said.

The suspect was not hurt and climbed through the sunroof of his pickup to surrender to police.

No one was hurt by any of the shots fired.

Blumhagen was checked out at a hospital before being taken to Washington County jail on three counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault.

The Sherwood officer whose vehicle was rammed was evaluated at the hospital and released as well.

Officials say there may be additional pending once the case is presented to a Washington County grand jury.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and hasn’t spoken to police can send an email to tips@tigard-or.gov or call the tip line at 503-718-COPS.