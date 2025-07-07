UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal downtown Portland shooting Published 2:40 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Portland Police Bureau identified the victim in a fatal downtown Portland shooting that occurred on Tuesday, July 1.

The 50-year-old Portland resident, Douglas Ivers, was reportedly killed by a gunshot wound, according to police.

Hassan Mohamed Muse, 26, is lodged on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly shooting Ivers around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, near Southwest 10th Avenue and Yamhill Street, according to court records.

Officers reportedly found Muse around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Alder Street.

Anyone with information about this case, who has not spoken with police, is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-2092 or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-2079 and reference case No. 25-174430.