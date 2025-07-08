3 months later, few answers in Cornelius family death investigation Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Three months have passed since a mother and her three young children were found dead in their Cornelius home, and authorities have yet to release new information about what happened.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Huey, the investigation remains ongoing as officials wait for results from the Oregon State Police Crime Lab that could fill in “important pieces that still need clarification.”

There is no estimated timeline for when those findings might arrive.

“I have no doubt the community is still anxiously awaiting more information, and we will provide an update as soon as we have a complete picture,” Huey said.

On April 8, a caller reported multiple people dead at a home near the 300 block of North 15th Avenue in Cornelius. There, police found the bodies of 37-year-old Hong Phuong Le and her children: 7-year-old Thanh Tien Dam, 5-year-old Ha Ngan Dam and 2-year-old Viena Mai Dam.

In the months since, the city of Cornelius has continued to grieve. A week after the news, around 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at Cornelius Elementary School — where the two older children were students — to honor the family. School and community leaders spoke, while attendees quietly mourned and handed out kindness rocks as a symbol of unity and compassion.

“It’s really hard to imagine what happened. We don’t want to imagine what happened, but it’s really important that that family keeps going and they are part of us. They’re in our heart. They are part of our family, here at Cornelius,” Cornelius Elementary School Principal Angella Graves said during the vigil.

Authorities have confirmed the case is being investigated as a homicide, though the cause of death has not been released. No public updates have been shared since the initial reports.