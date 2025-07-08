Giddy up! Columbia County Fair and Rodeo is around the corner. Published 10:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Carnival rides, fried food and furry friends will all combine at the four-day Columbia County Fair.

Kicking off at 10 a.m. daily, the fair will run from Wednesday, July 16, through Saturday, July 19. The carnival opens at noon each day. The fair will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and midnight Friday and Saturday.

Along with rodeo events and livestock shows, attendees will be able to see performances from country musicians Erica Rochel, The Northwest Playboys, Cale Moon, The Sweetwater Band and more. There will also be a ventriloquist, a circus performance, a stand-up comedy show and other entertainment options. See the full daily schedule on the Columbia County Fair and Rodeo website.

The Northwest Pro Rodeo Association rodeo is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the junior rodeo is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Those hoping to attend the rodeo should note a change this year requiring tickets to sit in the stands around the arena. The tickets are free and are necessary to ensure the venue adheres to maximum capacity guidelines. Attendees will need rodeo tickets in addition to general admission tickets to get into the fair.

To purchase fair tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ya6w65dw.