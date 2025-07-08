Gresham Fire investigates pair of arson blazes Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Gresham Fire Department is investigating a pair of fires Tuesday morning, July 8, that were likely intentionally set.

Both blazes occurred within a short distance of each other in the same East Multnomah County block. A fire investigation has shown both were intentionally set.

Just before 5 a.m. Gresham Fire and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire alarm activation at the East Portland Moose Lodge. Responding crews noticed two broken windows at the front of the building where the fire was actively burning. Crews doused the blaze and called for a fire investigator.

Just after 9:15 a.m. crews responded to another fire at a church on Northeast Halsey Street, a stone’s throw from the Moose Lodge incident. Firefighters noticed two broken windows at the church, again near where the flames originated. The fire investigator also responded to that scene.

Gresham Police has been involved in the arson investigation. The two fires are believed to be linked. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gresham Fire at 503-618-2355.